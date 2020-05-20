SD County Approved to Advance Further Into Stage 2 of State Reopening Plan

California has approved San Diego County to move further into stage 2 of the state's reopening plan, allowing for modified in-store retail shopping and in-restaurant dining.

The county sent its plan to the state for approval on Tuesday after it determined it was meeting new state metrics for advancement in Governor Gavin Newsom's plan.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher tweeted Wednesday night businesses will have to fill out the county's Safe Reopening Plan form and post it publicly. Safe Dining posters will also have to be displayed at restaurants.

Businesses need to fill out the county "Safe Re-Opening Plan" available here. Post it publicly, share with your employees and ensure compliance. https://t.co/i22fpi12WI — Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) May 21, 2020

Restaurants and businesses still have to comply with face covering and social distancing requirements. More information on reopening plans for both entities can be found here.

Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten noted that if the health care system becomes strained, they could again pull back easing.

On Monday, Newsom announced California would relax some of its reopening criteria and that 53 of the state’s 58 counties could meet the new guidelines. The updated guidelines included the elimination of requirements such as a county having zero deaths and no more than one case or every 10,000 residents over the span of 14 days.

The Board of Supervisors confirmed San Diego is ready to move into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

According to the county, that criteria includes: