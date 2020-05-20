reopening plan

SD County Approved to Advance Further Into Stage 2 of State Reopening Plan

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez and Nicole Gomez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

California has approved San Diego County to move further into stage 2 of the state's reopening plan, allowing for modified in-store retail shopping and in-restaurant dining.

The county sent its plan to the state for approval on Tuesday after it determined it was meeting new state metrics for advancement in Governor Gavin Newsom's plan.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher tweeted Wednesday night businesses will have to fill out the county's Safe Reopening Plan form and post it publicly. Safe Dining posters will also have to be displayed at restaurants.

Restaurants and businesses still have to comply with face covering and social distancing requirements. More information on reopening plans for both entities can be found here.

Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten noted that if the health care system becomes strained, they could again pull back easing.

Local

San Diego County May 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 6K Total Cases, 8 Additional Deaths

Death Rate May 20

Federal Data Shows Increase in Deaths in San Diego County

On Monday, Newsom announced California would relax some of its reopening criteria and that 53 of the state’s 58 counties could meet the new guidelines. The updated guidelines included the elimination of requirements such as a county having zero deaths and no more than one case or every 10,000 residents over the span of 14 days.

The Board of Supervisors confirmed San Diego is ready to move into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

According to the county, that criteria includes:

  • Less than 5% of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations over a 7-day period
    or no more than 20 COVID hospitalizations on any single day in the past 14
    days;
  • Fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days
    or less than 8% testing positive in the past 7 days.
  • A capacity to be able to test 1.5 per every 1,000 residents and at
    least 15 staff per 100,000 county population trained and available for contact tracing, and;
  • Hospital capacity for a possible surge of 35% of hospitalizations
    due to COVID-19 cases in addition to providing usual care for other patients.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

reopening planSan Diego CountyBoard of SupervisorsSan Diego County Board of Supervisorsphase 2
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us