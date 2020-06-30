SD City Council to Vote on Rental Relief Program, Extension of Eviction Moratorium

San Diego City Councilmembers will vote on two separate measures on Tuesday that will help residents in America’s Finest City struggling with rent payments due to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy.

The city’s eviction moratorium is slated to end Wednesday as San Diegans worry about paying their rent on July 1. However, city councilmembers will consider extending that moratorium through September to give residents more time to come up with their payments.

“This is not to prevent folks from paying what they owe in terms of rent, but this is just to give them a little bit of more time to capture of restore some other finance,” said Georgette Gómez, President of San Diego City Council.

Under the conditions of the moratorium, renters and small businesses cannot be evicted as long as they notify their landlord in writing on or before the day their rent is due. They then have a week to provide evidence their financial hardship is due to the pandemic.

In March, the city council voted on a temporary suspension on evictions and foreclosures during the coronavirus pandemic until at least May. That was extended through the end of June.

In a separate measure, elected leaders will consider enacting a rental relief program. The measure would enable spending $15.1 million in CARES Act federal funding through the San Diego Housing Authority to create a COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program in the city to provide assistance to qualifying households.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 9 a.m.