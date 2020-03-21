SD City Council Candidate Reports Positive Coronavirus Test

Kelvin Barrios, a candidate for the San Diego City Council's 9th District, tested positive today for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, he announced Saturday.

Barrios, who leads the race in the March primary to replace Georgette Gómez on the council and will likely be in a November runoff against Sean Elo, announced the positive test on Saturday.

"While I have been following all social distancing and self-isolation recommendations, I had what I thought was a normal flu for about a week, and just as I felt the symptoms were going away, I began experiencing bad body aches, sweating, headaches, labored breathing, high blood pressure, and an elevated heart rate. I was tested at the hospital and just received my results today," he said.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out in the last few days. I strongly urge everyone to practice social distancing and stay safe and healthy during these times." — Kelvin Barrios, March 21, 2020

"I share my diagnosis today, not to cause fear, but to encourage everyone to take precautions and stay at home to mitigate the spread of this virus. Let’s do our part to keep our neighbors and our city healthy," Barrios added.

District 9 represents the following neighborhoods: Alvarado Estates, City Heights, College Area, College View Estates, El Cerrito, Kensington, Mountain View, Mt. Hope, Rolando, Southcrest and Talmadge.