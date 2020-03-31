SD Airport TSA Screening Officer, Vendor Employee Test Positive for COVID-19

A San Diego Aiport TSA screening officer and an airport vendor employee have tested positive for COVID-19, the Transportation Security Administration and airport confirmed Tuesday, respectively.

The TSA agent who tested positive last worked on March 24 at security checkpoint 6 in Terminal 2 West from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the TSA. The individual is at home resting.

“If someone believes they may have come in contact with this officer at some point during their travels and they are concerned about their health, they are asked to reach out to their medical provider or their local public health department," TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers said.

"We are able to determine based on scheduling and staffing who may have worked with the individual or in the same space as the individual and those employees are notified," Dankers added.

San Diego International Airport also reported Tuesday an airport tenant employee has tested positive for COVID-19. There were no further details about the employee or the vendor.

The TSA website said it is taking additional efforts to clean bins, but encouraged travelers to follow CDC guidelines and wash their hands before and after going through security. It also recommended travelers secure personal items such as wallets, keys or phone in carry-on property to be screened.

Dankers wanted to remind travelers that bins for personal belongings at security checkpoints are like any other piece of public property and should be treated as such.

If you are soon traveling through an airport, the TSA said it is now allowing each passenger to bring one liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces in carry-on bags until further notice. But containers larger than 3.4 ounces of liquids will need to be screened separately, the TSA said.

On Monday, March 30, the TSA said it screened 154,080 people across the country compared to 2,360,053 people this same weekday in 2019.

For more information about traveling during the coronavirus pandemic, visit the TSA website.