Scripps Ranch family collecting stuffed animals for children impacted by LA fires

Many San Diegans are standing in solidarity with victims of the recent fires in Los Angeles County. Some people lost their homes and possessions while the fires burned.

Jennifer Morgan of Scripps Ranch is now stepping up to help in a unique way.

“I’m collecting all the stuffed animals I can, gently used or new, so we can donate to the L.A. fire victims — for the kiddos that have lost everything,” Morgan said.

Morgan explains how she decided stuffed animals are the items to donate.

“There was a person reporting, a news person from a helicopter that was viewing the loss, and he made a comment to all the kids out there," she said. "The firefighters let me know that all of the stuffed animals went to a magical place. They did not burn. And when I heard that, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, stuffed animals are needed.'"

The stuffed animal drive taking place on her front lawn began on Thursday and runs through sunset on Sunday.

So far, Morgan says she has received over 100 stuffed animals and hopes to receive as many as possible to send to fire victims.

She is partnering with nonprofit organization Mission Edge to distribute the toys.

“I hope that they’re not expecting it," Morgan said. "And then it shows up, and it’s a fluffy, little, soft animal, and they can hug it and squeeze it and go to sleep with it and know that it’s going to be there, and they have that."