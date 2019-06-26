Scripps Ranch to Swap School for Affordable Housing

With an affordable housing project set for 2022 in Scripps Ranch, some people have strong opinions about the lot it's replacing. NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu has more. (Published 3 hours ago)

A Scripps Ranch neighborhood will swap out a school for an apartment complex with affordable housing, and the decision is dividing some residents in the area.

Dubbed the Scripps Mesa Apartments, 53 units will be available as part of the affordable housing plan. This includes 18 one-bedroom units, 29 two-bedroom units, and six three-bedroom units that will rent for $713, $836, and $909 per month, respectively.

More than 200 additional units will be offered at market rates.

Innovations Academy on Spring Canon Road is set to leave for a new campus, which a representative told NBC 7 was for the best.

“That school is pleased to be relocated and have a new facility built that better meets their needs, so this is a win-win for the school that is on site and for what is to come with the school district,” said Laura Fink with the Monarch Group.

The affordable housing apartments will be marketed specifically to Scripps Ranch School District employees.

Some neighbors told NBC 7 the plan is a great thing, while others, like Jalel Zora, said otherwise.

“This is not a place for the low-income houses – no, you guys need to find somewhere else, but not in this neighborhood. No, this is all respectable people, all high-class people, over middle-class people,” said Jalel Zora, a Scripps Ranch resident.

Another resident said all neighborhoods should have affordable housing.

Slated for an early 2020 groundbreaking and a mid-2022 opening, the project marks the first of its kind for the area.