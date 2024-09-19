WATCH: 3 bobcats spotted in Scripps Ranch backyard

A woman in Scripps Ranch got a few visitors on her property Wednesday morning.

Linda Kelson says she was lounging in bed with her two cats, when one of them suddenly bolted to the window. That's how she discovered three bobcats in her backyard.

"I was so excited," Kelson told NBC 7. "They were oblivious to me. They didn't care."

Linda Kelson Bobcats were spotted in Linda Kelson's backyard in Scripps Ranch on Sept. 18, 2024.

She said it looked like two kittens, and possibly their mom or dad. The three of them wandered around the backyard for a while and drank from a fountain.

Kelson says she's lived there since 1986, and this is only her second bobcat sighting.