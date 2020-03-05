Scripps Hospital Sets Visitor Restrictions Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Scripps Health announced on Thursday that several visitor restrictions have been put in place at five San Diego County hospitals to prevent against the possible spread of the new coronavirus and other infectious diseases.

Some of the restrictions imposed by hospital officials include limiting access to children under 14 years old without an appointment and restricting access for people showing symptoms of cough and fever, among others.

Restrictions are in effect at the following locations: Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Green Hospital in La Jolla.

“We are taking these additional measures out of an abundance of caution in an effort to limit the risk of infection in our hospitals," said Scripps Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ghazala Sharieff. "We ask that visitors adhere to these restrictions so that we can maintain the safest possible environment for everyone."

Scripps Health will put in place the following restrictions:

Visitors with fever or respiratory symptoms will not be allowed inside Scripps Hospitals

Children under the age of 14 will not be allowed in the hospital unless they are patients receiving treatment or have appointments

Patients who are concerned that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus are advised to call in before coming to the facility

Patients should not walk in or use the Scripps online scheduling system for appointments

On Thursday, San Diego County health officials urged residents to be prepared in case of a potential coronavirus pandemic.

To prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak, county public health officer Dr. Wilma Wooten suggests the public have an emergency kit with weeks-worth of food, water, medication and materials for your pets on hand. She said a disaster preparedness kit would suffice.

As a preventative measure, authorities also urge residents to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds and to stay home at the first sign of illness.

Anyone who has questions on coronavirus is encouraged to call 211 San Diego, a source that provides residents community, health, social and disaster services.