Scripps Health announces plans for new medical center campus in San Marcos

Scripps Health announced plans Monday to build a new medical center campus in San Marcos, which will include an ambulatory care facility and acute care hospital.

Plans for the Scripps San Marcos Medical Center campus are moving forward decades after Scripps Health purchased property in the North County city towards that end.

"We acquired the San Marcos property 35 years ago, but it wasn't the right time to build," Chris Van Gorder, Scripps Health president and CEO, said in a statement.

"Our patient population in the area has since grown to the point that it made sense for us to move forward. Scripps provides care to many residents of the San Marcos region today and this campus will expand access and make care more convenient for these patients and their families."

The campus will be located on 13 acres south of state Route 78 and near Twin Oaks Valley Parkway.

The ambulatory care facility is expected to be constructed first, and will include primary care physician offices, ambulatory surgery and cancer care, among other services. The hospital is in the planning stages and is expected to have 200 to 250 beds, Scripps Health said.

"A major player like Scripps choosing to invest in San Marcos is exciting on so many levels," San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones said. "We have worked hard to become a premier health care hub in the region, which not only supports a strong local economy but contributes to the ultimate goal of making San Marcos a place where people live long, healthy lives."