Score Free Padres Tickets at Petco Park's Pop-Up Vaccine Site

Gallagher Square will host two walk-up COVID-19 vaccination sites: one on Saturday and the other on June 26

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

San Diegans can score a free pair of Padres tickets if they get vaccinated at a new walk-up vaccine site hosted by the county and Padres themselves, the two announced in a statement on Thursday.

Petco Park's Gallagher Square will be transformed into a pop-up vaccination site on Saturday to offer residents the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, with the latter having been approved last month for children 12 years and older.

Each person vaccinated at the Petco Park location will get a free pair of tickets to see the Padres at a future game and a Padres Hero shirt while supplies last. The county added that those who have already been vaccinated can enter a drawing for a chance to win a free pair of tickets.

“Teaming with the Padres during this especially exciting season adds extra encouragement and incentive for fans 12 years of age and older to be a Hometown Hero and get vaccinated against COVID-19,” the county said in a statement.

This sporty encouragement joins other incentives announced in the state, such as California’s $116.5 million “Vax for the Win” program.

Saturday’s walk-up vaccination site will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will happen simultaneously as some gradations are held at Petco Park.

The next time Gallagher Square will host a vaccine site – meaning locals will get another chance to snag some tickets – will be from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 26.

