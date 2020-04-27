Scorching Temps Trigger Excessive Heat Warning for Deserts, Coastal Communities Waking Up to Dense Fog

Warm temperatures will continue throughout the week and will exceed 100 degrees in desert communities, triggering an excessive heat warning that will remain in effect for affected areas through Thursday night.

We’ll start off our Monday morning with a dense fog advisory until 8 a.m. for coastal areas, according to the National Weather Service. Driving until then will be hazardous with a visibility of only about a quarter-mile or less through the advisory.

The NWS says during these conditions, drivers should slow sown, use their vehicle’s headlights and leave plenty of space ahead.

As for desert areas, dangerously hot conditions will continue to scorch the East County with an excessive heat warning that will continue through 9 p.m. Thursday. Extreme heat will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, according to NWS.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen says that with plenty of sun on Monday, residents should wear sunscreen that has an SPF of 30 or more.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the hottest days of the week, so remember to keep hydrated and wear clothes that will keep you cool.