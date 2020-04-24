Scorching Temps Stretch into Weekend for San Diego County

The first heatwave of the year was pushing across San Diego County, bringing days of scorching temperatures as "stay at home" orders kept many residents indoors.

The sudden warm-up this week prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for the inland valleys from 11 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

An excessive heat warning was also issued for San Diego County deserts where temperatures will be in the low- to mid-100s, according to NWS. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Both advisories warn that extreme heat could increase the potential for heat-related illness, especially for those who work outdoors.

The #heatadvisory continues for all valley and #inlandempire areas through Saturday! Please practice your heat safety skills if outdoors. #CAwx #socal pic.twitter.com/OmBQuZMi0X — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 24, 2020

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said for those going outside, a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen are essential. She said the UV index through the weekend will cause sunburn in just 10 to 15 minutes, so sunblock is necessary.

Typically, San Diegans would find relief at beaches or at San Diego County's designated "cool zones." But regulations meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have restricted access to the coastal waters and have forced the places typically used for relief, like libraries, to close.

Instead, the NWS said people should take extra precautions by drinking extra water, staying in an air-conditioned room when possible and staying out of the sun.

There will be some relief from the heat starting Sunday but another warm-up is expected mid-week.