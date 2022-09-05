forecast

Scorching Temps Mark Labor Day, But Chance of Rain Could Follow This Week

A tropical system in the south near Mexico could create a chance for rain if it moves north into our region

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Scorching temperatures will mark your Labor Day as the unforgiving heat will continue to linger.

That excessive heat warning that has gripped San Diego County has been extended to Wednesday as unseasonably high temps will make for warmer-than-usual conditions. Thanks to an area of high pressure over the Sun Belt, temperatures for Monday are forecasted as followed:

San Diego Heat

  • Coast: low 90s
  • Inland: low 100s
  • Mountains: mid-90s
  • Deserts: low 110s.
“(High pressure) is responsible for all the heat, and it has been over the past several days,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. “It will stay responsible for the heat through the middle of this week. Temperatures will stay very hot through the middle of this week, and then we’ll see some changes approaching the weekend.”

Those changes include wet weather potentially ending our workweek. A tropical system in the south near Mexico could create a chance for rain if it moves north into our region.

“By that point, it would be the remnants of that tropical system but finally, we have some decent rain – that’s what it looks like as of now – in the forecast,” Parveen said.

You’ll want to hold off on bringing out your cable knit sweaters and running out for your favorite pumpkin-flavored warm beverages, however. Friday and Saturday’s rain chances won’t be the autumn event you may be looking for.

“That rain is going to help cool us down but it’s still going to be very warm and very muggy,” Parveen said. “Again it’s a tropical system so expect that high humidity into the weekend.”

