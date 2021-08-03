Scorching Heat to Continue in San Diego County

Scorching heat will retain its grip on parts of San Diego County through at least midweek, forecasters said Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the San Diego County deserts, beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday and stretching through 8 p.m. Wednesday. The forecast calls for high temperatures of 115 to 120 degrees, with overnights lows still in the 85 to 90 range.

Sheena Parveen's Morning Forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

"Very warm night-time temperatures will limit heat relief, acting to increase heat stress for those without adequate access to cooling," the NWS said.

In addition, heat advisories were in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday in the valleys and mountains below 6,000 feet, calling for highs in the 90s to 100s.

Residents were advised to "drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors."

The county has opened "Cool Zone" locations to help the public beat the heat. A full list of the locations can be found here.