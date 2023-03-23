Scooter Rider Accused in 4 Sexual Batteries in Pacific Beach and Balboa Park

The San Diego Police Department is asking for help identifying the man pictured above. Investigators say he's a suspect in a series of sexual batteries in Pacific Beach and Balboa Park.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a thin build standing around 5-foot 7-inches tall with dark-brown, shoulder-length hair, according to SDPD.

He's accused in four sexual battery incidents — two in Pacific Beach and two more near Balboa Park, SDPD said. He was seen riding a black Apollo brand electric scooter during each alleged sexual battery.

SDPD is asking the public for help identifying the suspect, as well as for potential victims to come forward. Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers at 888-580-8477.