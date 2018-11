A man broke his jaw while riding a scooter downtown late Saturday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The 41-year-old was riding on North Harbor Drive near the USS Midway Museum at around 11:15 p.m.

He hit a raised curb and fell off the scooter, breaking his jaw, according to police.

The man had been drinking alcohol, SDPD said.

He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

No other information was available.