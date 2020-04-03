Scipps Mercy Nurses Send Sweet Message to Colleagues

It’s a difficult time for heroic medical staff who are on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19, but one group of local nurses sent a sweet message of support to their colleagues at other hospitals.

Crystal Garibaldi, a charge nurse at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, told NBC 7 she and a colleague named Jenn “wanted to throw our love out there for all our fellow San Diego Hospitals right now.”

In the video, the Scripps medical staff can be seen showing some love to Rady Children’s Hospital, Palomar Medical Center, Naval Medical Center San Diego and other area hospitals.

The sweet video garnered thousands of views and hundreds of likes on Facebook. Medical staff all over the world have rightfully received an outpouring of love and support as they continue to treat thousands of patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

