Schools Shift to Distance Learning Due to Freezing Temperatures

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Due to the predicted snow tonight and freezing temperatures expected tomorrow, some schools in San Diego County will be shifting to distance learning on Monday Nov. 9, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

For the safety of students and school staff, Julian Union Elementary School District and Warner Unified School District will have a distance learning day, meanwhile Julian Union High School has declared a snow day with no distance learning. 

Students at Julian Union High School will have a scheduled makeup day at the end of the school year. 

Any additional updates can be found on the San Diego County Office of Education Twitter.

