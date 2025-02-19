San Diego school districts risk losing federal funding amid DEI program ultimatum

School districts across the U.S. are now facing an ultimatum from the Trump administration: dissolve programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion, or risk losing federal funding. Schools have two weeks to make the changes.

The U.S. Department of Education sent a letter on Friday that begins by condemning any racial or national origin discrimination within schools and says DEI efforts are to blame by “smuggling racial stereotypes and explicit race-consciousness into everyday training, programming, and discipline.”

Dr. Deanne Johnson, a San Diego school consultant and education psychologist, is concerned about that letter.

“First of all, what does that mean?” she asked. “What are they talking about, and how will that be used against people in the future?”

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The U.S. Department of Education said it wants to get rid of DEI in order to even the landscape and make sure everyone gets a fair opportunity. Johnson said that’s exactly why DEI exists in the first place.

“I don't think that society is even,” she said. “I don't think educational opportunities are even or evenly distributed among different racial groups, and I think that's what's being ignored here.”

The letter says schools will need to comply with DEI rollbacks by the end of February or risk losing federal funding, but it doesn’t specify how they’re supposed to do so or exactly which programming needs to go.

Districts are flocking to the California School Board Association (CSBA) for clarity.

“This is an issue to watch very closely,” Troy Flint, a spokesperson for CSBA, told NBC 7. “We are in a new era. There are new interpretations of civil rights law theory being proposed, so there is no clear, definitive reference point that you can go to for guidance.”

School districts like South Bay Union and Oceanside Unified told NBC 7 they haven’t received the letter. District staff that has received it said they’re waiting for legal advice before changing anything.

Bradley Johnson, president of the Dehesa School District, sent the following statement response to the letter:

“The Dehesa School District is carefully reviewing the recent guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. Given the potential implications of this directive, we are awaiting legal counsel’s assessment to ensure we fully understand its influence on our policies and practices, including possible impacts to federal funding. While the federal landscape on this issue is evolving rapidly, we are closely monitoring developments and will ensure that any required policy changes align with both legal requirements and the best interests of our students and staff."

The looming threat of federal funding loss could be devastating for schools with many low-income students or students with disabilities.

“It's nothing to scoff at or to take lightly,” Flint said.

“Maybe someday, there'll be greater equity throughout the whole culture among different groups,” Johnson added. “It seems like we're going backwards in that, instead of forward, at the moment. I don't know that we needed this memo in the first place.”