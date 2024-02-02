Scattered showers expected Friday as another storm moves in Sunday bringing more widespread rain

Scattered showers will continue Friday as the storm continues to pass through San Diego County. Another storm is expected to arrive Sunday bringing heavy rainfall through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

There have been some scattered showers overnight as the storm system continues to move east and we can continue to see scattered showers throughout Friday, the NWS said.

Saturday is expected to be mostly dry as another storm is expected to reach Southern California by Sunday bringing some widespread heavy rain through Wednesday, the NWS said. The heaviest rain will occur on Monday.

The storm is expected to bring some flooding to the area along with strong winds and high surf, the NWS said.

Another powerful storm is expected to impact California this weekend, bringing additional heavy rainfall and mountain snow, strong winds, and high surf to the state. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nVO4QVORnG — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 1, 2024

A fast-moving Pacific storm brought more widespread winter rainfall, blustery conditions and concerns about flooding to the San Diego area Thursday. But the system was far less severe than the one that hit last week.

Just before noon, parts of North County San Diego were inundated by heavy showers and flash flood warnings were issued. About an inch to an inch-and-of-half rain had fallen in north coastal areas by 2 p.m. Thursday.

Similar rainfall amounts were seen in the inland valleys. About a half inch of rain fell in the area between Poway to Mount Woodson while more north in the Escondido to Fallbrook area, more than an inch of rain fell.

San Diego's highest mountain peaks saw the highest rainfall totals.

More on our rainfall totals, here.

A flood watch continues until 10 a.m. Friday for our coastal areas, a high surf advisory continues until 6 a.m. Saturday and a wind advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday for our mountains.

Rainfall Friday is expected to range from one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch near the coast to as much as 1 to 2 inches in our mountains. The snow level is expected to fall to around 4500 feet with a few inches of snowfall possible in the mountains, the NWS said.