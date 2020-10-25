Scattered Rain Seen Throughout San Diego County

Scattered rain is expected across the region Sunday bringing sweater weather in San Diego County after weeks of summerlike heat in October, according to NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast.

Measurable rain last seen in San Diego County was back on June 29, according to NBC 7's meteorologist Crystal Egger.

"An upper-level trough is deepening the onshore flow and will bring a chance of scattered showers today. The rainfall amounts will be light, ranging from 0.05 - 0.25" from the coast to the mountains," Egger said. "The rain will be out of here very early Monday (before 6 a.m.) with skies clearing to sunshine to start the workweek."

Look at that - a bit of scattered light rain out there. Some locations already measuring their first rainfall since late June. It won’t be much so if you get some in your neighborhood, consider yourself lucky! @nbcsandiego #cawx pic.twitter.com/nqGo2AZ7MU — Crystal Egger (@crystalegger) October 25, 2020

After the scattered showers Sunday and Monday, we will see moderate offshore Santa Ana winds push through the region, Egger said. The winds will be strongest through the mountains and deserts with isolated gusts to 65 mph. There is a Wind Advisory for all areas of San Diego with Red Flag Warnings posted north where winds will be stronger and fire danger is elevated.

A dry and warmer pattern is setting up for the week ahead. At this point, Halloween looks dry and mild across the county, Egger said.

We will track the rain throughout the weekend via NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast. Check in with us on air and online for those latest weather updates.