Staples Center

Say Goodbye to the Staples Center, Hello to Crypto.com Arena

Out with the old, and in with the new Crypto.com Arena

By Maggie More

NBCLA

Crews were seen outside the soon-to-be Crypto.com Arena on Monday morning, removing the iconic Staples Center lettering, logos and signage.

NBC 7's L.A. sister station's chopper captured the iconic red letters being taken down and hauled away on a truck.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

NBCLA
NewsChopper4 Alpha captures crews removing the iconic Staples Center lettering and logos from the outside of the stadium, to make way for its new identity as the Crypto.com Arena.

The new name and logos are part of a 20-year naming rights agreement between the cryptocurrency platform and stadium owner AEG. That agreement was announced last month.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: San Diego County Reports Slight Decrease in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

San Diego County 27 mins ago

Here Comes the Rain Again, San Diego

The announcement was met with skepticism from some, including LA Clippers point guard Reggie Jackson.

“I apologize ahead, I’ll still be calling it Staples,” the Clippers point guard said, via The Los Angeles Times.

The 20,000-seat STAPLES Center opened its doors in 1999 in downtown Los Angeles and has hosted hundreds of events since.

The new logo for the stadium will be unveiled, and the new name will officially be put into effect, on Christmas Day when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets.

This article tagged under:

Staples Centercrypto.com arena
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us