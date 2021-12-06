Say Goodbye to the Staples Center, Hello to Crypto.com Arena

Crews were seen outside the soon-to-be Crypto.com Arena on Monday morning, removing the iconic Staples Center lettering, logos and signage.

NBC 7's L.A. sister station's chopper captured the iconic red letters being taken down and hauled away on a truck.

The new name and logos are part of a 20-year naming rights agreement between the cryptocurrency platform and stadium owner AEG. That agreement was announced last month.

The announcement was met with skepticism from some, including LA Clippers point guard Reggie Jackson.

“I apologize ahead, I’ll still be calling it Staples,” the Clippers point guard said, via The Los Angeles Times.

The 20,000-seat STAPLES Center opened its doors in 1999 in downtown Los Angeles and has hosted hundreds of events since.

The new logo for the stadium will be unveiled, and the new name will officially be put into effect, on Christmas Day when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets.