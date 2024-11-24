What to Know Sawdust Winter Fantasy

Weekends through Dec. 22 (Fridays-Sundays)

Laguna Beach

$12 adult; other ticketing tiers are available

Santa, music, and other uplifting sights and activities fill the festival

SEASONAL SHOPPING WITH ZAZZ: Christmas cocoa comes in all sorts of flavors — peppermint, fudge, plain, and so forth — and you can find holiday door decorations that run the garish gamut, from low-key wreaths to eye-popping lights. Similarly, seasonal shopping experiences can also sport all sorts of interesting layers, including those uplifting outings that have authentic oomph. And one Southern Californian gift-filled destination has a way of out-oomphing every other place as the year winds down: It's the Sawdust Winter Fantasy, a weekends-only treat that festoons the famous Sawdust Art Festival grounds in Laguna Beach over a few special and celebratory weekends each November and December.

SHOP/DINE/ENJOY THROUGH DEC. 22: The summer festival's winter chapter is now open, so swing by the sparkly, sawdust-crunchy spot any Friday, Saturday, or Sunday through Christmas (it all concludes just three days before the holiday, keep in mind). Tickets are available online — it is $12 per adult, with other entry options available — as are details about the effervescent affair. Artworks, wearables, and all sorts of handmade finds are for sale, and you often get to check out artists at work; it isn't rare to come across a painter at their easel as you stroll the wending pathways of the charming landmark. Shopping is a festive focus, but Santa sightings, food and beverages for sale, live music, art classes, and marionettes add to the cheer.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

WINTRY WONDERFUL: The huge summer spectacular will be back soon enough, but, for now, we're wintering at the Sawdust, the decades-old charmer that has always had plenty of panache. Oh yes: And if you live in Laguna Beach, you can visit the Sawdust Winter Fantasy for free each Friday, sweet.