Sawdust and spectacle: This Laguna Beach art fest is a decades-old delight

What to Know 59th Annual Sawdust Art Festival

Laguna Beach

June 27-Aug. 31, 2025 (open daily)

$12 single-day adult ticket; other ticketing tiers are available

A CREATIVE CALIFORNIA CLASSIC: How many pieces of sawdust — actual floor-covering, ultra-woodsy, crunch-crunch sawdust — have covered the ground at the Sawdust Art Festival over the years? Such a number would be impossible to calculate but knowing that the Laguna Beach festival is turning 60 in 2026 suggests the ultimate number is extremely high. But the below-your-feet sight is just one of the celebrated staples of the venerable and vibrant summer celebration, which features dozens of artists painting, blowing glass, and selling their unique and comment-worthy creations. The 2025 festival begins June 27, and, oh yes, it will be open daily through the end of August, another stand-out Sawdust fact.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

OVER 185 ARTISTS... will add to the ebullient and uplifting scene, with demonstrations, music pop-ups, and other delightful diversions on the schedule. Of course, you can stop by simply to stroll and hear the crunch-crunch of the sawdust under your shoes, all while looking, and possibly purchasing, a few fantastic photographs, vases, or necklaces. Free classes are also on the schedule, if you'd like to try your hand with a paint brush. And finding a special day is as easy as checking the site: The '80s will be honored Aug. 2 while docent-helmed tours, and wine tastings, will rule Wednesday afternoons. Check out everything that's just ahead for this titan of the Golden State art festival scene and buy your ticket here.