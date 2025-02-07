Savor the Flavors of Downtown Chula Vista at the Annual Taste of Third Event on March 20

Get ready to taste your way through Downtown Chula Vista’s favorite foodie celebration!

Taste of Third has made its return and will take over Third Avenue on Thursday, March 20, 2025 from 4 pm to 8 pm. Stroll through the South Bay neighborhood and indulge in an exciting culinary adventure. With a Taste of Third Passport in hand, you’ll unlock a world of flavors, savoring bites and sips from all over the world alongside live music that sets the soundtrack as you explore Downtown Chula Vista.

“We are thrilled to kick off another year of the Taste of Third!”, said Dominic Li Mandri, District Manager of the Downtown Chula Vista Association. “This event is more than just a celebration of the diverse culinary landscape – it’s an opportunity for the local business to showcase their unique offerings and connect with the community. For attendees, it’s a chance to explore the restaurants that are at the heart of the neighborhood. Whether you’re rediscovering an old favorite or finding a new go-to spot, Taste of Third is all about bringing people together to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Chula Vista.”

Upon checking in at Memorial Park on Third Avenue, attendees will receive a Taste of Third Passport, granting them access to visit each participating business and enjoy their “tastes” at their own pace.

For more information on this year’s Taste of Third and to purchase your event passport, click here!