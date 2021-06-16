Savannah Guthrie Reveals Stunning Reason Why She Won't Be a ‘Jeopardy!' Contestant: ‘Not Even Close'

If you've been watching "Jeopardy!" over the last few months you've seen some familiar faces filling in as guest hosts, following the death of TV legend Alex Trebek.

Trebek, who died from pancreatic cancer in November 2020, was revered by his fans, so choosing the right person to be the new host of the longtime TV trivia game show is going to be a tough decision.

One of the latest guest hosts is the TODAY Show's Savannah Guthrie.

Now, in case you're wondering, Guthrie is not throwing her hat in the ring to fill the job permanently and has described her role at TODAY as the "best job in the world."

But the lawyer-turned-journalist who's interviewed everyone from world leaders to record-setting athletes and some of the most sought-after celebrities told NBC 7 this week that guest hosting "Jeopardy!" was " a whole new challenge."

"It was a whole new set, a whole new bunch of people, and then just doing a game show," Guthrie told NBC 7. "It's a lot different than covering the news. "

Guthrie said some of the flubs could be fixed in post-production but she did her best to stay present while recording the show.

"But what's hard is you gotta keep in the moment, you gotta keep the game going, you don't stop and start over," she explained.

Being the guest host of "Jeopardy!" is something that you could say Guthrie could cross off a bucket list, but the one thing that would definitely not be on any list of her goals is being a contestant on the game show.

Guthrie told NBC 7 she knows, unequivocally, she would not be a fit for that.

"It's not even a close call, " she told NBC 7 in an interview this week. " I could never be a contestant; these contestants are so smart and so knowledgeable."

And the reason could leave fans gobsmacked.

"I don't know if you know this, but I ditched high school so much I actually got suspended -- which is ironic -- but anyway, I have vast gaps in my knowledge," she explained.

Wait. What?

Savannah Guthrie, ditching class?

I had to ask her again. It couldn't be, right?

Wrong.

"Yes, in high school I was suspended because I ditched so much class -- I missed so much history and literature -- and I was not paying attention," she added.

So, Guthrie knows she wouldn't be a great contestant on "Jeopardy!" She said she was once asked to be a contestant on a celebrity edition of the show and she kindly declined: "Thank you, but no."

For now, she will stick to hosting -- which is definitely in her wheelhouse.

Guthrie will be guest hosting on "Jeopardy!" through June 25.

And to everyone who never thought she could step foot on the show, she added:

"High school slackers you can make it to "Jeopardy!'"

Words that carry a lot of weight, coming from one of the news industry's most successful journalists who just celebrated her 10th anniversary on TODAY.





