Sara Jacobs, Georgette Gomez Headed for Runoff in 53rd District

The field in the race for California's 53rd Congressional started with 15 candidates, but now it's down to two.

Early results from Super Tuesday show Democrats Georgette Gomez and Sara Jacobs are likely headed to a November runoff. One day after polls closed, Jacobs had garnered 30% of the vote and was about 12,000 votes ahead of Gomez.

There were some 40,000 votes spread among the other 13 candidates. Chris Stoddard, who was in third place, was around 6,000 votes behind Gomez.

Rep. Susan Davis has held the seat since 2003 and it hasn't been competitive since, but Davis announced lat last year she wouldn't seek re-election.

Gomez is hoping to take her experience as San Diego City Council President, and the representative for the council's ninth district, to Washington D.C. so she can take a bigger swing at San Diego issues.

"I want to go to D.C. to bring more money to our region so we can address some of the inequalities we're facing," she told NBC 7 in February. "Like our housing crisis, our climate crisis, and also ensure we're moving forward in immigration reform. We need to make sure we are actually elevating the importance of our climate, that we are investing in our communities; and then secondly health care. We need to fight to make sure health care is a right and people have access and it's affordable."

If victorious, Gomez could be the first queer Latina to serve in Congress.

Thank you, we couldn't have done it without your support and help. Onwards!!! https://t.co/O28w6q8X2A — Georgette Gómez (@SDGeorgette) March 4, 2020

Sara Jacobs is a policy adviser who also worked in the Obama administration. She told NBC 7 one of her top priorities is addressing gun violence.

"I can not tell you how many kids tell me they are terrified to go to school every day," she said. "The second is climate change and the urgent threat it imposes, and lastly the high cost of living for families in San Diego, including health care and housing, and finally the thing I care the most about is the need for more affordable child care."