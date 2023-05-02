Santee

Santee YMCA at Center of Transgender Controversy Reopens Locker Rooms After Remodel

Despite the controversy, from January to May, almost 400 people joined this YMCA location

By Kelvin Henry and Renee Schmiedeberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Santee YMCA that was recently at the center of controversy reopened its redesigned locker rooms Tuesday after a month-long remodel.

The new locker rooms at the Cameron Family YMCA in Santee comes after multiple protests regarding a teenage girl who claimed she felt unsafe near a transgender woman in the locker room.

The $70,000-project included rebuilding the men's and women's locker rooms to have privacy stalls to allow members a space to change clothes behind closed doors. The new locker rooms will also have rows of benches, each surrounded by raised walls and a door to allow people to change clothes without showering.

Public nudity is also now prohibited at this YMCA location.

YMCA members say they're happy with the changes.

"Oh, I feel great, I feel like the Y really focuses on inclusivity for everyone and I feel like they also want to respect everyone as well, so I feel like they've made changes that allow everyone to come to the Y no matter why you're coming or what your beliefs are, they allow you to come and feel comfortable," said YMCA member Reanna Cook.

While the new locker rooms are done, construction is still underway on adding outdoor shower and changing stalls.

Representatives at the Cameron Family YMCA said the controversy didn’t resonate with members and only 18 members canceled their membership due to the situation.

From January to May, almost 400 people joined the YMCA despite the controversy.

The “family restroom” stayed open throughout the remodel of the men’s and women’s locker room redesign.

The remodel began April 7 through to the reopening on May 2.

