Santee Woman Killed in Crash Near Store, Deputies Say Weather Could Be Factor - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Santee Woman Killed in Crash Near Store, Deputies Say Weather Could Be Factor

By Andrew Johnson

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change

    A woman was killed after crashing near a Santee store as rainy weather conditions may have played a factor, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

    Ashleigh Hanson was driving just before 8 a.m. Sunday when she appeared to strike a curb and fence outside Valley Tractor and Equipment on North Woodside Avenue, deputies said.

    Hanson, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after crews arrived.

    Officials said rain and Hanson potentially driving too fast for these conditions may have contributed to the collision.

    No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported, according to deputies.

    Hanson was a Santee resident.

    No other information was available.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices