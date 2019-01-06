A woman was killed after crashing near a Santee store as rainy weather conditions may have played a factor, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Ashleigh Hanson was driving just before 8 a.m. Sunday when she appeared to strike a curb and fence outside Valley Tractor and Equipment on North Woodside Avenue, deputies said.

Hanson, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after crews arrived.

Officials said rain and Hanson potentially driving too fast for these conditions may have contributed to the collision.

No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported, according to deputies.

Hanson was a Santee resident.

No other information was available.