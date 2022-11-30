Santee Sheriff's Release Sketch of Suspect Who Rammed Mom, Daughter With Pickup Truck and Robbed Them

The San Diego County Sheriff's released a sketch of the man wanted in connection with an attempted robbery in Santee on Black Friday.

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the Kohl's parking lot on the 9400 block of Mission Gorge Road. A mom and daughter told NBC 7 they were shopping for relatives, and when they were walking to their car, they say a man struck them with his pickup truck.

Kourtney’s mother hit her head on the hood of the car, and the impact sent both women flying.

“He threw us a good 10 to 15 feet from where we were,” Kourtney told NBC 7.

The driver then exited the car, pretending he had hit them accidentally, but then he tried, unsuccessfully, to grab Kourtney's purse.

“With all of his weight, he yanked it again and ripped the strap from my purse, so he didn’t get my purse,” Kourtney told NBC 7.

Police say the suspect then got away.

The suspect is described as a man between 45 and 55 years old, standing between 5'5" and 5'7" tall with a heavy build. He is described to have dark eyes and a dark mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray-colored beanie, dark plaid puffer jacket, dark parents and black shoes.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect was driving an older model dark green two-door pickup truck with black rims or hubcaps, possibly a 1995-2002 model Toyota Tacoma.

Kourtney’s mom was hospitalized with a concussion and broken toe.

If you recognize this man or witnessed the incident, call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.

San Diego Sheriff’s deputies reviewing surveillance video of man believed to be driving dark green 2004-08 Toyota Tacoma, reports NBC 7's Mari Payton.