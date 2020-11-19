Santee Rolls Out ‘Food Truck Central' as New Spot to Grab Some Grub

The City of Santee is rolling out a new spot where you can grab lunch and – in true pandemic-era style – it’s all about the grab-and-go.

The community in San Diego’s East County debuted “Food Truck Central” this week – a little area in one of the city’s vacant parking lots on the northwest corner of the 10600 block of Prospect Avenue and Siesta Road, just west of Magnolia Avenue.

Now, on every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the parking lot will transform into a hub for food trucks selling grab-and-go lunch items.

For now, as indoor dining at San Diego County restaurants remains off the table due to pandemic health restrictions, the city said Food Truck Central will give locals a safe place to pick up food and support small, local vendors.

Post-pandemic restrictions, the city envisions the area as a bigger gathering ground to showcase local food and Santee’s strong craft brewing community. Local breweries located in Santee include BNS Brewing and Distilling Co., Pacific Islander Brewing, and Groundswell Brewery & Tasting Room. Burning Beard Brewing Co. is just up the road, but technically in El Cajon.

“But for right now we are offering up a unique way to grab a bite to eat for our workforce community,” Santee City Manager Marlene Best added.

The vendors at Food Truck Central will rotate and Santee will update the lineup on its city website here.

This week’s rolling roster features Big Boyz Tacos, Mahalo Shaved Ice Co., and Dang Brother Pizza.

Next week, Belgian waffles and boba are on the menu via Marcel Waffles and Beachin’ Boba.

By the way, the City of Santee turns 40 years old on Dec. 1 and the city plans on celebrating the milestone with some freebies. You can read about that here.