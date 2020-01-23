Santee Prepares For Race Walking Olympic Trials

It's not every day an Olympic trials event comes to San Diego; in fact like the Summer Olympics, it only happens once every four years.

Saturday morning's 50 km race walk trials will mark the only Olympic qualifying event in San Diego County this year for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The city of Santee will kick off the race-walking festivities Thursday night with a "Santee Celebrates America Relay" at West Hills High School.

More than a dozen Santee community members and leaders will take turns walking a flag down city streets starting at 3:30 p.m. The relay will culminate with a symbolic opening ceremony at Santee Trolley Square, which will include many of the athletes participating in Saturday's trials.

Unlike running, race walking requires competitors to keep at least one foot on the ground at all times and the leading leg must be straightened as the foot makes contact with the ground.

Saturday's 50 km racewalking trials begin at 7 a.m. The 1.25 km course is on Riverview Parkway and Town Center Parkway adjacent to Trolley Square.

The city anticipates upwards of 1,500 spectators and attendance is free.

Elite athletes walk at a pace between 7 1/2 and 8 minutes per mile.

A trio of San Diego based race walkers, including Nick Christie, Matthew Forgues, and Andreas Gustafsson will headline Saturday's race.

The top three finishers at Saturday's trials will earn the right to represent Team USA at the Summer Olympics, but will still need to meet qualification standards set by the International Association of Athletics Federations.