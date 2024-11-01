Some local families say they’re happy the wheels of justice have begun to turn against Superior Pools who they accuse of disappearing with their money in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

John Marshall, his sister Jessica Marshall, and their father Jack Marshall pleaded not guilty to multiple felony counts involving the incomplete construction of swimming pools throughout San Diego County.

John Marshall (L), his sister Jessica Marshall (C), and their father Jack Marshall (R) appear in court to face fraud charges stemming from their pool business.

“Construction funds were diverted, meaning that homeowners gave one of the Marshalls funds for some part of their pool project and they didn’t receive anything in return,” said Kathryn L. Turner, Deputy District Attorney with the Economic Crimes Division.

Turner added that 17 of Superior Pools’ customers are named in the complaint. David Giles from San Diego is one of them.

“I’m so grateful that the District Attorney is taking steps to stop this family,” said Giles. He was the first to contact NBC 7 Responds almost two years ago accusing Superior Pools of leaving an unfinished pool - not much more than a big hole - in their backyard after paying the company $113,000 of a $130,000 contract.

David Giles from San Diego is named in the complaint against Superior Pools

They’ve never taken any accountability, they’ve never even courtesy, faked, regret or remorse...they just took the money and left me with lies and disappeared,” said Giles.

NBC 7 Responds eventually spoke with several families that also accused Superior Pools of giving them the runaround, leaving them without a finished pool and the money they paid for the work.

Each of the Marshalls declined our request for an interview after the arraignment and refused to give us a statement.

However, when we first did the story in February 2023, Superior Pools sent us an email claiming COVID, inflation, and staffing issues were to blame for the incomplete work. They also expressed remorse saying they were sorry, embarrassed, and hurt to leave even one customer without a finished pool.

Giles says he owes it to himself and everyone else that lost money to Superior Pools, to stay on top of the charges against the Marshalls.

“I want to see them held accountable and the first thing is hearing the charges brought against them, read to them, where they can’t make excuses, and they can’t make lies, and they’re forced to face them,” said Giles.

If convicted, Turner says Jack Marshall faces up to 12 years and 8 months in prison, Josh Marshall up to 18 years, and Jessica Marshall faces a maximum of 10 years and 8 months.

NBC 7 Responds has been in contact with the California Contractors License Board since day one of our investigation. They routinely provide DA’s offices throughout the state with the results of their investigations on the more egregious cases.

This is the link to the original report about the complaints against Superior Pools that we aired in February 2023. In it, you’ll also find rights and state protections when hiring a contractor to do any job in your home.