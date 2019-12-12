El Cajon is “The Valley of Opportunity.”

Poway’s slogan: “The City in the Country.”

And, San Diego is commonly known as “America’s Finest City.”

Now, Santee is joining the club with the tagline: “Santee: Do More, Due East.”

The City of Santee announced its new branding look on Thursday morning. The logo showcases a green hillside with a road driving through the center, potentially symbolizing the Mission Trails Park nearby—with a slogan underneath stating: “Do More, Due East.”

The logo symbolizes “those wanting a close-knit community” and “wide-open opportunities to thrive,” according to the City of Santee.

What was the inspiration for the new look? Along with creating a brand that could support the city's economic development strategic plan, the City of Santee is also celebrating a 40th birthday next year, according to the City of Santee.

The new brand was created after several months of research, talking with focus groups and even creating community surveys, according to the City of Santee. The City also said it is hoping to differentiate itself from other East County communities.

If you live in Santee, be on the lookout for the new look starting on January 1.