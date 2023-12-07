Santee Drive-In Movie Theatre closing after 65 years

It was announced on Facebook Wednesday that the Santee Drive-in Movie Theatre will be closing its doors after 65 years citing loss of customers, higher costs of business and competition with streaming services.

The drive-in said they wanted to thank the Santee community for the years of support and said the last day of operation will be Dec. 31.

In the Facebook post, it was stated that due to "loss of customers, higher costs of business and competition with streaming services, they could no longer afford to stay open."

"We hope you will come visit us one last time!" the drive-in said.

The Santee drive-in, which opened in 1958 as a family business and has been passed down for generations, shows films every night of the year, featuring four different movies a night (two per screen) and able to accommodate more than 1,000 vehicles.

Movies playing at the theatre are "Trolls Band Together," "Five Nights at Freddy's," Disney's "Wish," and "The Marvels."