Santa Anas Push Extreme Temps Into San Diego County

A Santa Ana will push strong and hot winds into San Diego County this week, possibly sending temperatures into record-breaking digits and creating the potential for wildfires.

Offshore Santa Ana winds will begin to take hold of the region Tuesday evening but will really pick up on Wednesday in San Diego's mountains and foothills.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for these areas from midnight to 3 p.m. on Wednesday. During this time, winds will average 20 to 30 miles per hour, but some gusts may reach 55 mph.

Humidity will also be low on Wednesday at about 5 to 10% for inland areas creating fire weather conditions in the valleys and foothills.

Along with gusty winds, the Santa Ana weather pattern will send temperatures soaring 15 to 20 degrees above normal for the remainder of the week, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high-70s and 80s along the coast, in the 70s in the mountains and in the upper 90s in the deserts. On Wednesday, some areas, particularly the San Diego International Airport and Vista, could break previous record highs.

The heat will tighten it's grip on the region over the coming days. Wednesday and Thursday will be hottest for most areas west of the mountains.



In the desert it'll peak later, with a chance for some Coachella Valley locations to hit the century mark by Fri-Sat. 🌡️ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/0WiKhrLzxD — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 30, 2021

While it will cool slightly along the coast as the week progresses, temperatures will rise inland. A return to more normal temperatures is expected on Sunday and Monday.

The NWS also warned that it is possible for some short bursts of showers and lightning strikes on Thursday due to some disturbance in the upper atmosphere, though it is unpredictable and unlikely.