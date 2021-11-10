Santa Ana Winds Push San Diego Into ‘Heat' of Fall Season

Looks like we're in the heat of fall.

Although it's autumn, it's not going to feel like it for a couple of days. Santa Ana winds rolling through San Diego County starting Thursday are going to warm us up and dry us out.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The warming trend is going to leave the region vulnerable to wildfires, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS and NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap forecast gusts as strong as 50 mph in some parts of the county. The wind should be at its strongest on Thursday and Friday mornings.

🔥 Heads Up! 🔥



Fire weather conditions will become elevated as the Santa Ana winds begin to increase tonight. Winds will peak Thursday and Friday mornings. Please be fire weather aware and do your part to create one less spark! #CAwx #firewx #SantaAna pic.twitter.com/9lRj8Jc3dN — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 10, 2021

Winds can contribute to the speed of spreading wildfires, and combined with heat can dry out fuels for flames to feast on.

Thursday will feature single-digit humidity in El Cajon (9%), and levels below 15% in places like San Diego, Chula Vista, Poway, Escondido, Fallbrook, Valley Center, Alpine and Borrego Springs, according to Midcap, and relative humidity below 20% is expected along the coast.

San Diegans will only have to brave the heat for three days. Midcap expects high temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above seasonal averages through Saturday and then a cool down starting Sunday and lasting into the week.

Weekend Highs

Coastal: 84 Thursday, 87 Friday and 82 Saturday

Inland: 90 Thursday, 91 Friday and 89 Saturday

Mountains: 72 Thursday, 73 Friday and 75 Saturday

Deserts: 88 Thursday, 90 Friday and 89 Saturday

Dagmar Midcap's Evening Forecast for Nov. 10, 2021

How Are Santa Ana Winds Different?

Meteorologist Ana Cristina Sánchez explains why Southern California experiences warmer days during a Santa Ana wind event.

Santa Ana winds occur between September and May and are thus synonymous with fire season in San Diego. They flow in a southwestern curve over the mountains into San Diego, bringing along dry, warm air.

A process called adiabatic heating helps heat the air and suck out its moisture as it passes over the mountains to our east. Low humidity, winds and high temperatures together present the perfect environment for wildfires to spark and spread quickly.

As the wind rolls down off the mountain the air mass compresses, adding about 5.5 degrees of heat for every 1,000 feet of elevation drop, according to Meteorologist Ana Cristina Sanchez.

For example, the town of Julian sits just above 4,000 feet above sea level while Ramona rests at around 1,500 feet. Under a Santa Ana wind event, we could see around 15 degrees of temperature difference between the two towns. This helps explain why we see unseasonably high temperatures everywhere except the mountains in Midcap's high temperature forecast for this weekend.