Santa Ana winds to spike temperatures, elevate fire danger for San Diego County

The wind event is expected to produce weak Santa Ana winds through Thursday

By Christina Bravo

Santa Ana winds are returning to San Diego County Wednesday evening, surging temperatures and prompting a wind advisory for much of the region.

The wind event is expected to produce weak Santa Ana winds through Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the San Diego County mountains and valleys, as well as for some parts of Riverside.

Gusty winds combined with hot temperatures and low humidity are also elevating the chance for wildfires to spark and spread rapidly, though the NWS has not issued any fire weather watches as of Wednesday.

Even before Santa Ana winds ramped up, a brush fire sparked in the mountain range where the wind advisory would later take effect.

Temperatures are expected to be the hottest of the year, so far. The coast and mountains could see temperatures Wednesday and Thursday in the upper 70s while areas further inland could experience temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s.

It's possible some inland areas break temperature records; The NWS predicted Escondido and El Cajon.

After Thursday, the weather will do a 180. San Diego County has a very small chance of some rain as soon as Friday. Either way, temperatures will plummet significantly from the highs reached earlier in the week.

