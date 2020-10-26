forecast

Santa Ana Winds, Dry Conditions Create Elevated Fire Risk in San Diego County

A wind advisory will be in effect until 5 p.m. Monday in the coastal areas and the western valleys

By City News Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Gusty Santa Ana winds will sweep through San Diego County Monday amid dry conditions, raising the risk of wildfires in the mountains and the inland valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a wind advisory that will be in effect until 5 p.m. Monday in the coastal areas and the western valleys.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 269 New Cases, 2 Community Outbreaks Reported

Eater San Diego Oct 23

LISTEN: Scene in San Diego Podcast – What's a Ghost Kitchen? Sam The Cooking Guy Explains This Pandemic Trend

Winds out of the northeast are expected to be between 25 to 35 mph, with sustained wind gusts potentially reaching 55 mph, forecasters said. Humidity will drop to around 5 to 10% this afternoon with poor overnight recovery.

This combination will create an elevated risk of wildfires in the mountains and the western valleys through Tuesday, according to the NWS. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

To reduce the risk of wildfire in some parts of North County, SDG&E notified approximately 21,480 residents over the weekend that it may have to turn off power Monday and Tuesday. A map of areas at risk of power shutoffs is available at sdge.com/ready.

Power shutoffs are approved by state regulators as a safety tool to mitigate fire risk during dangerous weather conditions, SDG&E said.

High temperatures today are forecast to reach 76 degrees near the coast and inland, 73 in the western valleys, 67 near the foothills, 59 in the mountains and 71 in the deserts.

The winds are expected to calm by Tuesday night, then temperatures throughout the county will warm to slightly above average by Thursday, forecasters said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

forecastweatherNational Weather Servicesanta ana windswind advisory
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us