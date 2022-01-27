Santa Ana Winds Bring Temps Up, Prompt High Wind Warning For Mountains

San Diego County will see warmer temperatures heading into the weekend as Santa Ana wind push into the region, forecasters say.

High temperatures Thursday will be about five degrees warmer than Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Warm weather will continue Friday, where it will be warmer along the coast and cooler inland. On Saturday, it'll be cooler at the coast and warmer inland.



Santa Ana winds will develop Thursday afternoon with the strongest gusts expected overnight into Friday morning, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. More mild Santa Ana conditions will continue Friday.

"Offshore direction, too, with those Santa Ana winds moving in. Of course, as the winds continue to move in, we're going to see elevated fire conditions, too," Parveen said.

A High Wind Warning is in effect in San Diego's mountains and valleys from 10 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Saturday due to winds in the 25 to 35 mph range.

Some gusts could reach up to 60 mph. "That would be most likely for the foothills and mountains," Parveen said.

During this time, winds have the potential to blow down trees or knock down power lines, which could cause power outages and make driving difficult.

Conditions are expected to die down on Saturday.

"That cooling trend starts by the weekend with more of that onshore flow," Parveen said.

By the weekend, there could even be some showers in the mountains.