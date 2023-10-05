Santa Ana winds bring hot weather for fall in San Diego

Santa Ana winds are pushing a warm-up into San Diego County this week, increasing the chance for wildfires and prompting a heat advisory for the coast and inland valleys.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said temperatures were expected to be 10-13 degrees above average for this time of year, so the heat will be felt.

A head advisory for the coast and inland valleys would be in effect from 12 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday.

Mild Santa Ana winds in the 25-35 mph range combined with a drop in humidity and hot temperatures is also creating a perfect combination for potential wildfires to spark and grow quickly.

Santa Ana winds bring big gusts, dry weather and fire danger to San Diego County. Here's what causes them.

A cool down may come as onshore flow returns near the coast on Saturday with high temperatures for the coast and valleys returning to around average for Tuesday, the NWS said.

Night and morning coastal low clouds and fog were expected to increase in coverage by Sunday and Monday.

A weak trough of low pressure off the Southern California coast for the weekend may draw some tropical moisture northward, forecasters said. Weak onshore flow and a weak coastal eddy were likely to begin to bring some cooling near the coast on Saturday with that cooling gradually spreading inland through early next week.

High temperatures for the coast and valleys would return to around average on Tuesday with high temperatures for the lower deserts only falling slightly into the upper 90s, the NWS said.

Night and morning coastal low clouds and fog may increase in coverage by Sunday and Monday and spread a little farther inland, possibly into the far western valleys, for early next week.