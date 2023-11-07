Santa Ana weather blows back into San Diego mid-week, bringing warmer temperatures

Following last week's warmup and dry Santa Ana air, San Diegans can enjoy a couple of days of cooler temperatures this week before descending back into another bout of Santa Ana weather mid-week and a warm weekend ahead.

Santa Ana winds bring big gusts, dry weather and fire danger to San Diego County. Here's what causes them.

Tuesday weather:

After dry Santa Ana winds last week, San Diegans get the opportunity to enjoy a cooler and moister reprieve Monday and Tuesday, according to the NWS.

A deeper marine layer, higher humidity, cooler temperatures and patchy inland fog will start off Tuesday for San Diegans, the NWS says.

"If you wake up to clouds in the morning, you're not alone. Pretty much everywhere west of the mountains will see that," said NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe said.

As the day goes on however, sunshine will break through those clouds, especially for the inland valleys.

On Tuesday wind speeds will still remain below advisory levels, except for several spots near the passes.

Wednesday weather:

On Wednesday morning, Santa Ana winds will roll back into San Diego County, bringing with it warm, dry air and possible fire danger until Thursday.

Wind gusts on this day could reach up to 60 mph, according to the NWS.

Fire weather:

The dry, warm and gusty Santa Ana winds could elevate fire dangers. While the areas and timings of the winds remains in flux, they will mostly be affecting North San Diego County, the NWS says. Stronger winds this day will be accompanied by humidity and cooler temperatures.

Marine Weather:

The NWS says winds will be strongest near San Clemente Island and a Small Craft Advisory has been issued for the outer coastal water regions.

Thursday weather:

Santa Ana conditions will continue over into Thursday, the day of the week with the highest risk of fire danger, according the NWS.

Thursday's lower humidity and warmer temperatures bring with it a potential for several hours of critical fire weather conditions.

NBC 7 will update the public if the NWS issues an official fire risk alert.

Weather ahead:

Fair skies, above-average temperatures and dryer air will bring us into the next weekend, the NWS said. Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend, especially for areas west of the mountains.

This weekend, nighttime temperatures will remain quite cool in the wind-sheltered valleys, the NWS said.