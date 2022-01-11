Santa Ana Conditions Bring Increase in Temps, Gusts to San Diego County

Pack on some extra moisturizer and secure any light patio furniture – Santa Ana winds will bring warmer temperatures to the county and gusts in inland communities.

An area of high pressure to the region’s northeast is causing the Santa Ana winds that are slated to breeze through inland communities from 15 to 25 mph on Tuesday. Isolated winds will have the potential to gust up to 45 mph, as well.



Gusty winds and above average temperatures will continue through the middle of the week! Are you enjoying the warmer weather? Or are you wishing for the return of those cool December days? #CAwx pic.twitter.com/jpmRn6T5Wr — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 10, 2022

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the increased winds will be coupled with an increase in temperature.

“We’re getting unseasonably warm weather,” Parveen said in her forecast. “So today, we’re going to be warmer around the county and be about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.”

Those Santa Ana conditions not only bring more warmth but other undesired features that may pose a danger to the community.

“We’re going to be dry, have elevated fire threats, it’s also going to be breezy, especially for areas inland,” Parveen said.

The week will start out warm and dry with offshore flow and warmer-than-average temperatures in most areas. Here are the high temperature maps Monday-Wednesday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/u3aFFmCWVw — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 9, 2022

While East County deals with the brunt of the winds, the coast will be dealing with an elevated surf. The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory that will be in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 1 a.m. Friday as the coast faces the possibility of 5 to 8-foot surf.

“Of course, those rip currents are going to be very high, too,” Parveen warned. “Very dangerous.”