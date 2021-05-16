San Diego

SANDAG's Annual ‘Bike to Work Day' Changes to ‘Bike Anywhere Week'

The event starts on May 16 and a lot of events are planned for the week where participants can win prizes and safely participate in any of their self-guided activities

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

NBC Universal, Inc.

The annual SANDAG "Bike To Work Day" is being extended to a week, and is now changing to "Bike Anywhere Week".

The event starts on May 16 and runs through May 22. A lot of events are planned for the week where participants can win prizes and safely participate in any of their self-guided activities.

Organized virtual activities on Zoom and YouTube throughout the week will include:

  • May 16: Virtual Bike Yoga Class  
  • May 17: Virtual Bike Safety Quick Check (English/Spanish)  
  • May 19: Virtual Bike Commuting 101 class  
  • May 20: SANDAG Regional Bike Networks Updates webinar  
  • May 22: Virtual Bike Commuting 202 class  

Anyone who pledges to GO by BIKE during Bike Anywhere Week can pick up a free t-shirt. Organizers said participants who share a selfie in their Bike Anywhere t-shirt will have the chance to win prizes.

Bike trips can be logged throughout the week via the Love to Ride website for more chances to win.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older to be eligible for a free t-shirt and prizes.

Organizers are hoping this week-long event will encourage people throughout the county to get active and discover why San Diego County is one of the best places in the country to go cycling.

For more details, click here.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoSANDAGBikeBike to Work
