SANDAG's annual ‘Bike Anywhere Day' takes place Thursday

Thursday is Bike Anywhere Day, an annual event hosted by SANDAG with 100 pit stops throughout the county.

The free event includes 100 pit stops between 6:30 and 9:30 a.m., where riders can get free t-shirts, snacks, and more.

SANDAG has hosted the annual biking event in San Diego for over 30 years. The event aims to alleviate traffic and reduce air pollution.

This year, those who registered will automatically be entered into the Bike Anywhere Day sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three e-bikes.