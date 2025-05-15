SANDAG

SANDAG's annual ‘Bike Anywhere Day' takes place Thursday

The free event includes 100 pit stops between 6:30 and 9:30 a.m., where riders can get free t-shirts, snacks, and more

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Thursday is Bike Anywhere Day, an annual event hosted by SANDAG with 100 pit stops throughout the county.

SANDAG has hosted the annual biking event in San Diego for over 30 years. The event aims to alleviate traffic and reduce air pollution.

This year, those who registered will automatically be entered into the Bike Anywhere Day sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three e-bikes.

