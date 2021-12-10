SANDAG to Vote on $160 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, Tax Hikes

The San Diego Association of Governments' board of directors will vote Friday on an ambitious 30-year, $160 billion regional transportation plan which could include no-cost public transit and a 200-mile, $43 billion regional rail network.

The plan has come under fire in recent weeks, largely due to several taxes the transit agency has proposed to fund the plan. A four-cents-per-mile road usage tax proposal and two half-cent regional sales taxes proposed for 2022 and 2028 were envisioned as a way to help fund SANDAG's long-term regional plan.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

However, earlier this week, some of the most powerful members of the SANDAG board -- which weighs votes by a city's population -- said they were uncomfortable with the details of such a tax.

"At this time, the local road usage charge as a replacement for the gas tax remains highly speculative, with very few details available about how it would work or be applied in a fair way," said Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, chair of SANDAG's Board of Directors. "I am concerned that the road usage charge could saddle residents with large and unsustainable cost increases for their basic transportation needs before substantial improvements in public transit have made transit a viable choice for most trips."

The skepticism from some of the Democrat board members may be the death knell for the proposed plan, which could place the region in legal trouble. According to state law, the transportation plan needs to be adopted by year's end and must demonstrate plans to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"I have long supported SANDAG's Regional Transportation Plan, as it aligns with my vision of giving San Diegans more sustainable ways to get around our region," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, vice chair of the board and the member with the most heavily-weighted vote. "However, the inclusion of a road usage charge is unnecessary, and we will be asking SANDAG staff to find alternative funding sources.

"While I understand the principles behind a road usage charge, our region has not done nearly enough to expand access to public transit," he said. "Residents must have feasible and accessible transportation alternatives other than a car for a road usage charge to be effective."

Environmental groups have thrown their weight behind the plan.

"This is the San Diego region's first ever transit-first plan, with major commitments to environmental and transportation justice, climate action, and more," a statement from the Climate Action Campaign read. It went on to describe the plan as a "bold vision that will jumpstart an urgently-needed overhaul of our transportation system."

However, the support from such groups is unlikely to see the project through to the finish, especially with the split of the board leadership and adamant opposition from conservative members of the board.

"The message is clear from SANDAG they want to tax all San Diegans out of their cars and on to buses and trolleys," said San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond. "These taxes will hurt working class San Diegans, businesses and families, who can't afford to live near where they work."

Many of their issues with the plan stem not only from the proposed tax hikes, but also that it may be unfairly burdensome to some of the more rural areas of the county.

"In SANDAG's Regional Transportation Plan the only thing `regional' about it is the financial burden that will be on the back of every county resident," said Poway Mayor and former Chairman of the SANDAG Board Steve Vaus. "For people living in North or East County, they will be paying the taxes for something they will never use, public transit."

SANDAG received more than 1,500 comments on the draft 2021 Regional Plan. Some were positive, but many were critical of the agency's proposed tax increases.

California has been testing charging around 2 cents per mile in pilot programs, but has run into several issues. The state has experienced difficulty in how to report the by-mile-usage and if miles should count when out of state. It is unclear how SANDAG would circumvent that issue, but the agency does claim to want to wait until some mass transit projects are completed.

The proposed mileage tax is intended to supplement and eventually replace gas taxes, which have dropped considerably as gas mileage has increased and hybrid and electric cars ownership has grown exponentially in recent years.

According to a 2020 report by the think tank Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, between 1993 and 2020, average fuel efficiency improved by around 26%. That translates to drivers on average traveling an extra 75 miles per tank.

"Those 75 extra miles of driving are generating wear and tear on the nation's roads, without requiring any offsetting gas tax payment to cover the cost," the report found.

SANDAG has estimated the plan could raise more than $34 billion through 2050, but the agency's chief economist, Ray Major, said the final figures would change once the scope was narrowed to implementation of the proposal in 2030.

The board will open its meeting at 8:30 a.m. More about SANDAG's regional plan can be found here.