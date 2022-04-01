public transportation

SANDAG Says Kids 18 and Under Can Ride Public Transit for Free Anywhere in County

By Eric S. Page

Starting May 1, everybody 18 and under in San Diego County is eligible to ride public transit for free.

The offer from the San Diego Association of Governments is good for local buses, the trolley, the Coaster and the light-rail Sprinter line that operates in North County.

Children will need a youth account on the new Pronto app or a Pronto card to take advantage of the free rides.

Currently, a one-way fare in San Diego on the trolley or bus costs $2.50, so just a few round trips and it can really start adding up.

Pronto cards cost $2 and are available at some retail outlets as well as in trolley ticket machines and at transit centers.

To make this happen, SANDAG partnered with the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), North County Transit District (NCTD) and the county, officials said. Plans are underway to collaborate with community-based organizations throughout the region to distribute passes.

The program is currently available through June 30 of next year.

