SANDAG looks for public input on new Rapid bus routes from Ramona

The San Diego Association of Governments wants to know where you’d like up to six new Rapid Bus routes to stop and go, including a new line planned between Ramona and Poway.

“We've heard from the rural communities that they need transit as well,” said Brian Lane, SANDAG's senior transit planner. “This will be one of our first Rural Express Rapid routes.”

Lane said the Rapid routes take advantage of dedicated lanes and fewer stops compared to regular bus lines.

“Somehow giving it that chance to, you know, move faster than the traffic around it,” he explained. “The more and more Rapid routes we can get out there, more people taking them helps relieve congestion.”

A proposed East County loop would use state Route 67 to connect Ramona to the Sabre Springs Transit Station along Interstate 15. It’s one of six new routes SANDAG Is considering for the MTS buses.

“Another one is from Temecula down to Escondido and San Marcos,” Lane said.

The routes won’t happen overnight. Lane said SANDAG is starting with a series of public meetings to gauge what the public wants. The first was Wednesday at 6 p.m. Lane said they want to know what the route should look like, where potential passengers would want to get on and off and final destinations.