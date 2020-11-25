San Ysidro, South Chula Vista Emerging as COVID-19 Epicenter

Across the South Bay, almost every family knows someone who has been impacted by COVID-19. This as the case rate in San Ysidro and two Chula Vista neighborhoods are rapidly growing.

"Me and the kids we think we got COVID like around December and we got very sick," said Danica Roldan. "Ever since that happened my respiratory problems haven't been the same."

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Zip Code Count Rate per 100,000* 92154 - San Ysidro 4,159 5,199 91911 - S. Chula Vista 3,679 4,337.5 91910 - Chula Vista 2,855 3,405.5 92115 - College Area 2,410 3,921.1 92113 - S. San Diego 2,399 4,941.3 Since the outbreak, the neighborhoods throughout the South Bay and Southeast San Diego have emerged as the epicenter for coronavirus cases. Data shown in this chart is through 11/24/2020. For more info, click here.

Rising coronavirus cases in San Diego County are increasing hospitalizations. This week, the county set a new hospitalization record of the number of COVID-19 patients in local hospital beds, topping the previous high set in July.

"We all took it seriously and everyone who got it and passed away all took it super seriously, so the fact that it happened goes to show even with 1,000 precautions we're all still at risk," said Denise Alonso.

Taking extra precautions this Thanksgiving is no small feat for the Alonso family who have lost several family members to COVID-19.

"It's difficult because you don't get to grieve the way we used to and we're a big Mexican family and it's like everyone always got together with food and we'd share the stories and it's not happening anymore and for us, it's really hard," Alonso said.

Doctors say while hospitals in San Diego County are not at capacity, the threat is looming with Thanksgiving and family gatherings.

"We've had a very long year and it's understandable everybody wants to get together, but with the way cases are going this is going to compound the already huge problem that we have," said Dr. Paul Schalch-Lepe, otolaryngologist.

As cases continue to rise Schalch-Lepe said there is about a three and a half week lag in seeing hospitalizations increase.