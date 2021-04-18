San Ysidro Shoe Store Robbed By Armed Woman

A woman used a handgun to rob a shoe store Sunday in the San Ysidro neighborhood, police said.

The robbery happened at Prime Shoes at 320 West San Ysidro Blvd. at 11:13 a.m. Sunday, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

A woman entered the store and selected several items of clothing from a display rack, the officer said. She then approached the cashier, displayed a handgun and demanded all the money from the cash register.

The cashier complied and the suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money and clothing, Martinez said. She was seen getting into a dark sedan, he said.

She was described as a female, about 25, with a medium build and long dark hair with highlights. She was wearing a black hat with gold trim, a green military-style jacket and dark pants. Her face was covered with a blue medical mask.

San Diego robbery detectives responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.