San Diego Police Department

San Ysidro Shoe Store Robbed By Armed Woman

By City News Service

Police sirens generic image.
NBC 7

A woman used a handgun to rob a shoe store Sunday in the San Ysidro neighborhood, police said.

The robbery happened at Prime Shoes at 320 West San Ysidro Blvd. at 11:13 a.m. Sunday, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A woman entered the store and selected several items of clothing from a display rack, the officer said. She then approached the cashier, displayed a handgun and demanded all the money from the cash register.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 245 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths Reported

San Diego 1 hour ago

SD County Reopens Imperial Beach Shoreline for Recreation

The cashier complied and the suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money and clothing, Martinez said. She was seen getting into a dark sedan, he said.

She was described as a female, about 25, with a medium build and long dark hair with highlights. She was wearing a black hat with gold trim, a green military-style jacket and dark pants. Her face was covered with a blue medical mask.

San Diego robbery detectives responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego Police DepartmentrobberySan Ysidro
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us